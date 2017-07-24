Man shot in face after 2 groups in cars open fire

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (AP) — Police say a man is recovering in a hospital after being shot in the face during an exchange of gunfire in Connecticut.

Police were called to the scene around 1:30 p.m. Sunday after two groups in cars began shooting at each other in New Haven.

The shooting victim has been identified as 21-year-old Devin Davis, of New Haven. He was hit in the face and in the arm, but his injuries were reported as not life-threatening. Davis is being treated at Yale New Haven Hospital.

Police are searching for a red car in connection with the shooting.

