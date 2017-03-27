Man shot in head, killed outside church in Lynn

LYNN, MA (WHDH) - Authorities say a man was shot and killed Monday night at a church on Bowler Street in Lynn.

Sources tell 7News that the victim, a local pizza delivery driver, was shot in the head shortly before 7 p.m. in the church’s parking lot.

Police are said to be searching for a man seen leaving the scene in a black Audi.

A witness walking in the area says she heard three shots ring out.

No additional information was immediately available.

