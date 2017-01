BOSTON (WHDH) - Police are investigating a shooting in Hyde Park.

A man was shot inside a home on Hyde Park Avenue late Wednesday evening, according to investigators.

There is no word on possible suspects or the victim’s condition.

Stay with 7News for updates on this story.

(Copyright (c) 2016 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)