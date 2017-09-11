PITTSFIELD, Mass. (AP) — Police in Pittsfield are investigating an early morning shooting that left a man with multiple gunshot wounds.

Police say a 32-year-old city man was shot multiple times in a parking lot at about 1:30 a.m. Sunday.

Officers were alerted to the shooting by the city’s automated gunfire detection system, but by the time they arrived at the scene, the victim had already been taken to Berkshire Medical Center.

His name was not immediately released.

Police did not release information about the victim’s injuries or condition.

Detectives recovered numerous shell casings and other evidence at the scene.

