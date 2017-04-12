Man shot several times near Lynn restaurant, police say

LYNN, MA (WHDH) - A man was shot several times early Wednesday morning in Lynn, authorities say.

Officers responded to the shooting near Lido Restaurant on Federal Street and found a 27-year-old man suffering from gunshot wounds.

The man was rushed to a Boston hospital with what police called non-life threatening injuries.

No arrests have been made.

No additional details were immediately available,

