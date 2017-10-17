Man shot to death inside room at Holiday Inn, Boston police say

DORCHESTER, MA (WHDH) - Police are investigating a fatal shooting at a Holiday Inn Express on Boston Street in Dorchester.

Boston Police Commissioner William Evans said a man in his 20’s was shot and killed in a fifth-floor room around 4:20 a.m. Tuesday morning.

The suspects fled the room and pulled fire alarms in the hotel after the shooting, according to Evans.

Police took several hotel guests to Boston Police Headquarters to give statements on what they saw and heard.

“I went to the lobby and there was a lot of police officers,” one hotel guest said. “They had a lot of guns.”

Police are also reviewing surveillance video from in and around the hotel.

Evans does not believe this incident was a random act, saying the victim was targeted.

“This wasn’t a random act by any means,” Evans said. “He was targeted in that room.”

Police are working to identify the man who was killed. The shooting is under investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police.

(Copyright (c) 2017 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)