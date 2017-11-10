Man shot woman’s leg while she tried to make ATM deposit in FL, got away with her money

BRANDON, FLORIDA (WHDH) — Police in Brandon, Florida said surveillance footage shows a male suspect shooting out two windows of a woman’s car as she was making an ATM deposit at a Wells Fargo bank at 9 p.m. on Wednesday.

The suspect shot the 23-year-old victim in the leg and got away with her cash.

Residents in the area said they see people making deposits at night all the time.

The victim is said to be recovering. She is scheduled to be released in the coming weeks.

Police are continuing their investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police immediately.

