MIAMI, FL. (WSVN) — A man was caught on camera sneaking past a security checkpoint at Miami International Airport Saturday, leading to some trouble on the tarmac.

Surveillance video captured the man sneaking his way through a baggage carousel of the empty security checkpoint at the American Airlines concourse.

External surveillance footage shows the man sprinting around on the runway shortly after with a group of employees close on his tail. They were eventually able to take him down.

How the man managed to make his way to the restricted area has sparked an investigation.

Miami-Dade Police have yet to confirm whether he was a passenger or an employee.

