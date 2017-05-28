Man sought after chase through Vermont towns

DERBY, Vt. (AP) — Vermont State Police are looking for a man they say led officers on a high-speed chase through multiple towns as he flung hypodermic needles out the window.

The incident started at midnight Saturday, when troopers were called about a suspicious pickup truck parked in the woods in Derby. Officers later found it pulled over on Route 105 in Charleston, but when they noticed signs of drug use and asked the driver to get out, he took off.

Police say the man drove through Brownington, Barton and Westmore both on the road and through fields, throwing needles and other items out the window before crashing into a tree.

Troopers, who had pulled back due to the driver’s erratic behavior, were unable to find him when they reached the crash site.

