Man stabbed after trying to break up fight in Worcester

WORCESTER (WHDH) - A man suffered a stab wound on Tuesday afternoon after trying to break up a fight among several teenagers in Worcester.

Police say they responded to Bowdoin Street and found a 50-year-old man who had been stabbed in the leg. Witnesses told police that a group of around 10 teens between ages 15 and 16 arrived in the area to fight a young girl, who was outside.

Family members came to the aid of the girl, and family members were attacked by the teens. The 50-year-old man tried to break up the fight when he was stabbed in the leg.

The group fled the scene after someone called 9-1-1.

Police say they are investigating; anyone with information should contact Worcester Police.

