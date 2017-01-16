Man stabbed during party at university chancellor’s home

STOUGHTON, Mass. (AP) — Police in Massachusetts say a man has been stabbed during a house party at a university chancellor’s home while he was out of town.

The stabbing happened early Sunday morning at the Stoughton home of University of Massachusetts Boston chancellor J. Keith Motley.

Motley, who has been chancellor for 10 years, released a statement saying in part, “I was traveling and not home at the time, but I am returning as quickly as possible so that I can fully understand what happened and respond accordingly. I will have more to say at that time.” He says he’s “very concerned” about it as well as the health of the injured man.

Police say the 20-year-old unidentified victim was taken to a hospital in Boston with serious injuries. His condition wasn’t immediately available.

Neighbors said the street is usually quiet. Police say someone called 9-1-1 just before 3 a.m. Sunday morning.

Police have not said whether they have any suspects in connection with the stabbing.

