Man stabbed to death in Lynn; no arrests announced

LYNN, Mass. (AP) — Police are investigating a fatal stabbing in Lynn.

Lt. James Shorten says the victim was stabbed multiple times just before midnight Thursday in the area of Baker and Chase streets.

Officers responding to a 911 call about fight at that location found the victim on the ground.

He was described as a 22-year-old Boston man but his name was not released.

Shorten says he is known to police.

No arrests have been announced.

