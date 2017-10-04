Man stabbed to death on street in New Bedford, DA says

NEW BEDFORD, MA (WHDH) - Authorities have launched a homicide investigation after a man was stabbed to death Wednesday morning in New Bedford.

The Bristol County District Attorney’s Office says officers responded around 6:30 a.m. to 45 Tallman Street for a reported drug overdose, but instead found a victim on the street suffering from multiple stab wounds.

The victim, a 47-year-old man, was rushed to Saint Luke’s Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Authorities say the man’s name is being withheld pending the notification of family.

No arrests have been made at this time.

The stabbing is being investigated by New Bedford police and Massachusetts State Police detectives assigned to the district attorney’s office.

