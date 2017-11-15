Man stopped car in Winchester rotary, threatened woman with piece of steel, police say

WINCHESTER, MA (WHDH) - A 58-year-old Dracut man accused of threatening a woman with a piece of steel in a Winchester road rage incident pleaded not guilty Wednesday to assault charges.

Scott Lawrence, of Dracut, was arraigned in Woburn District Court following his arrest near Winchester Center on Tuesday afternoon.

Officers responded to the Winchester Center traffic rotary around 1 p.m. after receiving a report from a woman who said a man had threatened her with a 1 1/2-foot piece of steel.

Lawrence allegedly cut the woman off. When the woman beeped at him, police said Lawrence stopped in the middle of traffic, exited his vehicle and approached her with the piece of steel in hand.

The two allegedly exchanged words before Lawrence drove off. According to a police report, the woman asked Lawrence if he was going to hit her with the steel. Lawrence reportedly answered by saying “do you want me to?”

Shortly after, police said officers apprehended Lawrence at the intersection of Church and Bacon streets about a half mile away.

“Winchester is a safe place to live. I guess these things can happen anywhere. Road rage is a growing concern,” a local woman told 7News.

Lawrence was released on $100 bail. He was ordered to refrain from contacting the victim and is due back in court in January.

Lawrence would not comment on his arrest when asked about the incident.

