BOSTON (AP) — Police say a man with six drunken driving convictions and a revoked driver’s license was stopped after allegedly driving a scooter with a blood-alcohol level more than twice the legal limit.

Police also said the man threatened to shoot “random civilians.”

Peter McIsaac was arraigned Friday on charges including operating under the influence and making threats.

Police arrested the 53-year-old Chelsea resident after they found his red 2017 Agility scooter Thursday night. Police said a second man told them McIsaac had driven him to a liquor store, but the scooter ran out of gas on the way back.

Police said McIsaac appeared moments later, appearing drunk and stating that he owned the scooter.

A not guilty plea was entered on his behalf.

An email to his lawyer wasn’t immediately returned.

