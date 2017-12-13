Man strips naked, straddles vehicle after highway crash, police say

(WHDH) — Authorities say a man is facing multiple charges after he allegedly crashed his car in a multi-vehicle collision, assaulted another man, stripped naked, straddled a vehicle as it drove along a highway, and caused traffic delays on Monday.

The incident happened on Route 28 in Virginia. Footage from the scene showed the aftermath of the collision. The man can be seen behaving erratically as he striped naked for a period. He is also seen straddling the headboard frame of a vehicle.

Police said the man caused damage to the vehicle before fleeing the scene on the foot.

Police said the man was detained for a short time on the grounds of Dulles Airport following the highway incident.

“He was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries,” Fairfax County Police said. “No one else was injured during the crash or assault.”

The man’s name was not immediately known. Police said charges are pending against the suspect.

No injuries were reported as a result of the crash.

