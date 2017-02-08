Man struck and killed while assisting motorist stuck on ice in Needham

NEEDHAM (WHDH) - Police say a man was struck and killed after assisting a motorist who became stuck on an icy street in Needham.

Police say a 63-year-old Needham man was helping a motorist who had become stuck on Brookline Street.

Another driver, a 40-year-old Needham man, was driving on Brookline Street toward Greendale Ave.

According to officials, the vehicle was sliding on the ice and could not stop, which pinned the victim between the two cars.

State Police and the Norfolk DA’s office are assisting Needham Police in the investigation.

