Man struck by sandbag thrown from Ohio overpass has died

TOLEDO, Ohio (AP) — Police say a man critically hurt after a sandbag tossed by juveniles from an Ohio interstate overpass smashed through a car windshield has died.

A Toledo police spokesman says 22-year-old Marquise Byrd, of Warren, Michigan, died Friday at a hospital. He received severe head injuries when he was struck Tuesday night while sitting in the front passenger seat of a car traveling on Interstate 75.

Three 14-year-old boys and a 13-year-old boy were charged Wednesday with felonious assault in Lucas County Juvenile Court. Toledo police spokesman Sgt. Kevan Toney says they will now face additional charges after Byrd’s death.

Police arrested the juveniles after seeing them leave the area near the overpass.

An assistant county prosecutor has said other cars were struck by objects thrown from the overpass that night.

