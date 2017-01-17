Man struck by tractor-trailer during fight along highway

LEBANON, N.H. (WHDH) – A man was struck and injured by a tractor trailer Tuesday morning on I-89 in New Hampshire when a fight with another motorist sent him tumbling into the road.

Police said Roderic Ricker, 65, of White River Junction, Vermont, and Jeremy Potwin, 47, of South Royalton, Vermont, were involved in a crash around 9:30 a.m. near Exit 20 in Lebanon.

After the crash, the two men left their vehicles and a verbal disagreement ensued, according to police.

Potwin is accused of punching Ricker, causing him to fall into the road. Ricker was then struck by a passing tractor trailer, police said.

Ricker was taken to a local hospital for the treatment of serious injuries.

A criminal investigation is ongoing.

(Copyright (c) 2017 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)