Man struck, killed by bullet that came through home’s window

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (AP) — Police in Connecticut say a 28-year-old man inside a New Haven home has been struck and killed by a bullet that came through the window.

Officers say Joshua Rivera was struck in the head by the bullet that came through the first-floor window at about 10:30 p.m. Thursday. He was taken to Yale New Haven Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Whether Rivera was targeted remains under investigation.

A suspect was seen running from the scene. He was described as a shorter, thin man wearing a black hooded sweatshirt and light-colored jeans.

Police say the city’s automated gunfire detection system reported 10 shots fired in the area. Some ballistic evidence has been recovered.

