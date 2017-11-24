Pedestrian struck, killed by car in Newburyport

NEWBURYPORT (WHDH) - Authorities say a man was struck and killed by a car in Newburyport on Friday night.

The man was trying to cross the road in the area of Low Street and Storey Avenue around 6:45 p.m. when he was hit.

The man, 55, was taken to Anna Jacques Hospital, where police say he died.

The driver of the car that hit the man remained at the scene. She was not injured.

A photo of the vehicle showed front-end damage and a shattered windshield.

No charges have been filed. The driver was questioned and released.

Investigators are tying to determine whether the man was in the crosswalk when he was hit and if the walk light was on.

The case has been referred to the Essex County District Attorney’s Office.

No additional details were immediately available.

