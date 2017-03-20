Man struck, killed by commuter rail train in Somerville

SOMERVILLE, MA (WHDH) - Transit police said a man trespassing Monday afternoon on the commuter rail tracks in Somerville was struck and killed.

Officers responded around 12:20 p.m. to the Park Street Grade Crossing for a report of a person possibly struck by a train.

Officials said a man was struck by Fitchburg Line train while on the inbound track. He was pronounced dead as a result of injuries sustained.

The Middlesex DA’s office is assisting with an investigation into the incident.

Officials said foul play is not suspected.

The victim’s name has not been released.

