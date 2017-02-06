Man struck, killed by MBTA train in Brockton

BROCKTON (WHDH) - A man was struck and killed Sunday night by an MBTA train in Brockton, authorities said.

Emergency responders were called to the tracks around 11:30 p.m. near the intersection of Lawrence Street at Montello Street.

Police said they found an unresponsive man with severe injuries on the tracks.

Police identified the victim as 37-year-old Isaac Jourdain. Jourdain was treated at the scene, but later pronounced dead.

Investigators said the train was traveling south at about 60-70 miles per hour when Jourdain was hit.

