Man struck, killed by MBTA train in Brockton

ambulance-911-generic-graphic

BROCKTON (WHDH) - A man was struck and killed Sunday night by an MBTA train in Brockton, authorities said.

Emergency responders were called to the tracks around 11:30 p.m. near the intersection of Lawrence Street at Montello Street.

Police said they found an unresponsive man with severe injuries on the tracks.

Police identified the victim as 37-year-old Isaac Jourdain. Jourdain was treated at the scene, but later pronounced dead.

Investigators said the train was traveling south at about 60-70 miles per hour when Jourdain was hit.

(Copyright (c) 2017 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)

Trending

Comments

blog comments powered by Disqus