Man struck, killed by snowplow in parking lot of Bedford VA hospital

BEDFORD, MA (WHDH) - A man was struck and killed Sunday by a snowplow in Bedford, authorities said.

Emergency officials responded around 6 p.m. to the parking lot at Edith Nourse Rogers Memorial Veterans Hospital and found a 60-year-old victim, according to police.

The man was taken to Lahey Hospital in Burlington, where he was pronounced dead.

Police said a preliminary investigation indicated that the victim was hit by the rear of the plow as it was backing up.

The incident is under investigation.

(Copyright (c) 2017 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)