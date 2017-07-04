Man struck, killed by train in Brighton

BOSTON (WHDH) - A man was struck and killed early Monday by a train in Brighton.

Transit police say the man, believed to be about 21, was hit around 12:40 a.m. in the area of Parsons and Brookdale Street.

The man was taken to an area hospital, where he was pronounced dead as a result of his injuries.

Authorities say the man was trespassing when he was struck by an inbound MBTA commuter rail train.

The Suffolk County District Attorney’s office is assisting with an investigation.

Foul play is not suspected, according to police.

