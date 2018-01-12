Man struck, seriously injured by vehicle in Boston

BOSTON (WHDH) - Police say a man suffered serious injuries on Friday when he was struck by a vehicle in Boston.

The man was struck around 4 p.m. on Massachusetts Avenue at Newbury Street.

According to police, the man suffered serious to life-threatening injuries.

Police did not say if the driver was going to be charged.

No additional details were immediately available.

