Man sues woman after terrible first date

One man is claiming that a first date was so bad that he is filing a lawsuit against the woman.

He says she was texting during the movie, which was Guardians of the Galaxy.

The Texas man is suing the woman for the $17.00 he spent on the movie tickets.

Apparently she pulled out her phone to text a friend and he asked her to leave the theater.

She actually did leave and drove home, leaving him stranded.

