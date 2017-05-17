Man suffers life-threatening injuries in Chinatown stabbing

BOSTON (WHDH) - A man was seriously hurt early Wednesday morning in a stabbing in Boston’s Chinatown section, police said.

Officers responded around 1:45 a.m. to Surface Road near Kneeland Street for a report of a stabbing and found a victim bleeding outside South Station.

The victim, said to be in his 50s, was taken to an area hospital with life-threatening injuries.

No arrests have been made. The incident is under investigation.

(Copyright (c) 2017 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)