Man suffers life-threatening injuries in rollover crash on I-93

LONDONDERRY, NH (WHDH) - An Andover man suffered life-threatening injuries Thursday morning in a rollover crash on I-93 on Londonderry, New Hampshire.

Authorities said troopers responded around 11 a.m. to a crash on the northbound side of the highway near Exit 4 and found a “semi-conscious” man trapped inside his vehicle.

Jeffrey Texter, 44, was taken via helicopter to Mass General Hospital. His condition is not known.

The highway was shutdown for about an hour while crews worked to clear the scene.

The crash is under investigation.

