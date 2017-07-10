Man surrenders after three-hour SWAT standoff outside Medford radio station

MEDFORD, MA (WHDH) - An ax-wielding man was taken into custody Monday afternoon following a tense three-hour standoff with police outside a radio station in Medford.

Video from Sky7 showed a red sedan surrounded by several police cruisers and armored vehicles in the area of Cabot Road outside the Kiss 108 studios.

Witnesses told 7News that the man traveled to the the radio station, with an ax in hand, to request a song by Insane Clown Posse. The man then apparently grew angry for an unknown reason, sparking a police response.

Police at the scene had guns drawn as they communicated with the man, who refused to leave his car. Police say the man tossed several sharp-edged items from the car during the standoff.

Sky7 video showed the man finally exit the vehicle around 4:30 p.m. He surrendered peacefully and left the scene in an ambulance. Witnesses say the man was yelling loudly as left.

Police have not commented on what sparked the standoff. The scene remains active at this time as crews search the man’s car.

No injuries were reported during the incident. No charges have been filed.

This story will be updated as more details become available.

