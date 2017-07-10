Man taken into custody after SWAT standoff in Medford

MEDFORD, MA (WHDH) - A man was taken into custody Monday afternoon following a lengthy police standoff in Medford.

Video from Sky7 showed a red sedan surrounded by several police cruisers and armored vehicles in the area of Cabot Road, near the Kiss 108 radio studio.

Police at the scene had guns drawn as they communicated with the man inside the car.

Video showed the man exit the vehicle around 4 p.m. He surrendered peacefully and left the scene in ambulance.

It’s not clear what sparked the standoff. The scene remains active at this time as crews investigate.

This story will be updated as more details become available.

