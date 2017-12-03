LAWRENCE, Mass. (WHDH) – A 79-year-old man was shot by a pellet Sunday in Lawrence.

The man’s family said he was walking home from watching the Patriots game with his son when a car pulled up, pointed the pellet gun out of the window and shot him several times. His daughter said he had to be taken to the hospital to get the pellets out of his leg.

The family believes it was random, and that the man is expected to be OK.

It’s unclear whether or not Lawrence Police are investigating.

