Hampstead, N.H. (WHDH) — An interesting mug shot came out of Hampstead, New Hampshire.

27-year-old Selket Taylor was arrested for allegedly having marijuana in his car.

Hampstead Police offered a reminder that it is illegal to possess recreational marijuana in New Hampshire even if you only ‘smoke it in Massachusetts.’

