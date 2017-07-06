Man threatens to kill nun praying in New York City church

Brooklyn, NY (WHDH) — Police in New York City are searching for a man who threatened a nun at a church.

Surveillance video above shows the shirtless man sneaking up on the woman while she was praying and threatening to kill her.

The suspect ran off after the nun screamed for help.

He allegedly targeted the woman because he felt like she was not doing enough to help the poor.

“I think I was very strong,” said Mother Maria Amador. “But when I looked again at the video I said ‘oh my goodness,’ it was real and I was in a very dangerous situation.”

Police are investigating the incident as a possible hate crime.

