Man threatens to kill woman on Orange Line train, police say

BOSTON (WHDH) - Transit Police are searching for a man who allegedly threatened to kill a woman last week while on an Orange Line train.

Authorities say the man made the threats on March 27 around 5:30 p.m. at the Stony Brook Station in Jamaica Plain.

Without provocation, the man threatened to kill the woman with a knife, according to police.

Anyone who recognizes the man is asked to contact police.

