Man tied to $500M art heist pleads guilty in unrelated case

HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) – A reputed Connecticut mobster who authorities say is the last surviving person of interest in the largest art heist in U.S. history has pleaded guilty to unrelated weapons charges.

Eighty-year-old Robert Gentile appeared Thursday in federal court in Hartford in a case stemming from federal agents’ seizure of numerous firearms and ammunition from his home in Manchester. Prosecutors say he should spend close to five years in prison.

Gentile remains detained.

Prosecutors have said they believe Gentile has information about the still-unsolved 1990 heist at the Isabella Stewart Gardner Museum in Boston. Thieves stole an estimated $500 million worth of artwork, including works by Rembrandt and Edouard Manet.

Gentile has denied knowing anything about the heist or the paintings. The artwork did not come up at Thursday’s hearing.

