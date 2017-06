TAUNTON, MA (WHDH) - A man who was killed in a stabbing spree in Taunton is set to be honored for his heroism.

George Heath tried to stop a man from stabbing anyone else at a Taunton mall in May of 2016.

He will be one of 20 people honored with a Carnegie Medal for outstanding civilian heroism.

His family will also receive a financial grant.

