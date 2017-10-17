Man turns himself in, brings donuts after challenge to police backfires

REDFORD, Mich. (WHDH) — A man who posted on social media that he would turn himself in if a police station’s Facebook post got over 1,000 shares has turned himself in.

Police in Redford, Michigan had posted on Facebook searching for a suspect with multiple warrants, who in turn taunted police in the comments and offered to turn himself in if the post received 1,000 shares.

The suspect, Michael Zaydel, posted under the name “Champagne Torino,” and also offered to pick up trash and bring in donuts for police.

The post earned more than 4,000 shares.

Zaydel turned himself into authorities on Monday, bringing with him a dozen donuts and a bagel. He is scheduled to be arraigned Tuesday.

