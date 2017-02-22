Man uses fake cash at McDonald’s drive-thru in New Bedford

NEW BEDFORD, MA (WHDH) - Police in New Bedford are looking for a man who allegedly used fake 50 dollar bills twice at a McDonald’s drive-thru.

According to officers, the man used the counterfeit money to pay for food on Saturday night.

Police say a cashier questioned him when he tried a second time.

The phrase ‘motion picture use only’ is printed on their bills.’

New Bedford Police are encouraging business owners to inspect bills before completing transactions.

