Man uses newspaper to cover face while burglarizing Florida home

MIAMI BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) – Police are searching for a man who, they said, broke into a home in Miami Beach and took off with thousands of dollars in valuables, all while using a newspaper to cover his face.

Surveillance captured the subject, seen wearing an orange shirt, approaching the home, located near West 51st Road and Alton Road, Tuesday. Upon seeing the surveillance camera, he turned around and walked away.

The next day, he came back wearing a dark hoodie and approached the camera with a newspaper in front of his face before using it to cover the camera. He then went inside the home and stole jewelry and other valuables.

“This is a busy street, and that happens,” said resident Jamie Laufer. “It’s kind of surprising that would happen on this street. Most people are home during the day,”

This is not the first home to be targeted in the area.

James Ly works across the street from the home that was broken into, and he fears that his business may become a target. “This is a residential neighborhood. We wouldn’t expect things like that to happen,” he said. “You never know. Something might happen.”

Just days before, at a home on North Bay Road, two men jumped the fence and broke into a homeowner’s cars. The subjects were arrested and later faced a judge in court.

“We’re very concerned. We live in Miami Beach because it’s a nice, safe environment to raise our kids, and over the last several months, there’s been many break-ins,” said resident Marc Breslow.

Residents feel that there are more precautions that can be made to keep the neighborhood safe. “I think there’s certainly opportunity that the area could be patrolled more, and as a resident, it would be more comforting to see,” Laufer said.

Police said they also believe there’s a four-door Nissan Altima with tinted windows involved in the burglary.

If you have any information on this burglary, call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a $1,000 reward.

