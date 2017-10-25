Man uses party balloons to float 15 miles

(WHDH) — A man in South Africa recently traveled a significant distance though the sky using only a camping chair and party balloons.

In a recently released video, the daring individual could be seen floating hundreds of feet above the ground, carried by 80 helium balloons.

The man tied the balloons to a chair, strapped himself in and took flight.

His flight covered 15 miles in total and made for a wonderful photo opportunity.

