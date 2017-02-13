Man using snowblower in Lynn finds homicide victim

LYNN, Mass. (AP) — A Massachusetts man using a snowblower in the early morning hours has found what authorities are calling a homicide victim.

A spokeswoman for the Essex district attorney says Lynn police received a 911 call at about 5 a.m. Monday from a resident who found a body.

Responding officers found 38-year-old Carlos Aponte dead in the snow with what were described as “visible injuries” to the upper chest and lower neck, although it wasn’t immediately clear if he had been stabbed or shot.

Police had been called to the area about an hour before the body was found, but did not find anything out of the ordinary.

The death remains under investigation.

Police have not identified any suspects. Anyone with information is asked to contact police.

