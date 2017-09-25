Man vandalizes several cars in ‘alcohol-infused’ fit of rage, police say

HULL, MA (WHDH) - A Hull man is facing charges after authorities say he vandalized three cars parked in his neighbor’s driveway during an “alcohol-infused” fit of rage on Saturday.

Police say officers responded around 11 p.m. to a home on Spring Street for a report of vandalism.

Officers were met by a resident who told police that he was having a gathering with friends that evening when they saw their neighbor, Christopher Vanslyke, and invited him to join them.

The neighbor told police that he then walked the 35-year-old home, who appeared to very intoxicated and unsteady on his feet. A few minutes later, the resident and his friends say they heard loud noises coming from a driveway and Vanslyke standing in between several cars.

Vanslyke is accused of breaking the windows and slashing the tires on three cars, in addition to toppling over a gas grill.

Vanslyke was arrested at his home and charged with seven felony counts of malicious destruction of property.

