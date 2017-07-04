Man vanishes from fishing boat off NY; Coast Guard searching

MONTAUK, N.Y. (AP) — The Coast Guard has searched through the night for a man who disappeared while working on a fishing boat off Montauk, New York.

Petty Officer Steve Strohmaier says Coast Guard vessels and aircraft and several civilian fishing boats are continuing to search Tuesday for the 55-year-old fisherman. His name hasn’t been released.

He was last seen around 4 p.m. Monday aboard the New Bedford, Massachusetts-based Miss Shauna.

But then he didn’t turn up as scheduled to relieve a fellow crew member at 4:30 p.m. and couldn’t be found anywhere on the 51-foot boat. It was about 30 miles (48 kilometers) south of Montauk.

It’s feared he fell overboard, with no life jacket on.

The Miss Shauna remains at sea, aiding the search.

(Copyright (c) 2017 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)