Man wanted after allegedly taking upskirt photos in Yarmouth, including 9-year-old girl

YARMOUTH, MA (WHDH) - Police in Yarmouth say they are searching for a suspect accused of taking upskirt photos of women in a clothing store on Sunday afternoon.

According to police, a man was seen on surveillance cameras attempting to capture lewd photos of unsuspecting women under their skirts, using his cell phone.

One of the victims, according to police, is a 9-year-old girl.

The suspect is described as a Hispanic man, approximately 5-foot-7, with black “scraggly” hair and a mustache. He was missing a front tooth. Police say he spoke clear English.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Yarmouth Police.

(Copyright (c) 2017 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)