Man wanted for attacking Harvard student jogging along Charles River

CAMBRIDGE, Mass. (WHDH) — A Harvard University student was attacked while jogging along the Charles River late Tuesday night in Cambridge.

Police said the incident happened just before midnight near the intersection of Memorial Drive and Western Avenue. The 19-year-old student told police a man with a strong grip grabbed her from behind. A struggle ensued and she said managed to get away after spraying the man with pepper spray.

While she was shaken up, police said the student was not seriously injured. She was unable to get a description of the man.

