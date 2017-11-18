BOSTON (WHDH) - Boston Police are asking for the public’s help in finding a man wanted for trying to indecently assault a woman in Boston’s North End early Friday morning.

Police said they received a call reporting the assault at around 2:30 a.m. Friday morning on Hanover Street. The woman told police the man approached her and said he needed to talk to her about an important issue and that she had to go with him immediately. The woman said he followed her before stopping and trying to indecently assault her. The woman then ran and called police.

The suspect is described as a black man of medium build who is about 5 feet 10 inches tall. He was wearing dark clothing that resembled a security guard’s uniform.

Anyone with information on the suspect is asked to call the Boston Police Sexual Assault Unit at 617-343-4400 or the anonymous CrimeStoppers Tip Line at 1-800-494-TIPS.

