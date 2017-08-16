Man wanted for attempted rape of teen in Lowell

LOWELL, Mass. (WHDH) — Police are searching for a man who they said tried to rape a teenage girl Tuesday in Lowell.

The teen told police she was walking on Thirteenth Street at 4:20 p.m. when the man approached her and assaulted her, forcing her behind a nearby house. The girl managed to escape and ran to a neighbor’s house for help. The man then fled from the scene.

The suspect is described as a light-skinned Hispanic man between 18 and 20 years old. He has very short hair and a mole or birthmark near his mouth. He was last seen wearing a red shirt, black shorts, high white socks and black sneakers and was carrying a black and gray backpack.

