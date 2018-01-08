Man wanted for attempted sexual assault in Great Barrington

GREAT BARRINGTON, Mass. (WHDH) — Police are looking for a man who tried to sexually assault a woman outside a convenience store in Great Barrington.

The incident happened outside the Lipton Mart on Stockbridge Road at around 10 p.m. Police said the suspect had been in and around the store from 7:40 p.m. to 10 p.m. He then allegedly approached a woman outside the store and tried to sexually assault her. The woman was able to escape.

The suspect was described as a man in his 40s or 50s with a slim build. He is between 5 feet 5 inches and 5 feet 10 inches tall. Police said he was driving a gray or silver Toyota Tacoma pickup truck with a bed cover and New York license plates.

Anyone with information on the suspect is asked to contact the Great Barrington Police Department at 413-528-0306.

