Man wanted for breaking into South Boston condo complex

SOUTH BOSTON (WHDH) — Police are looking for a man who was caught on camera breaking into a condo complex in South Boston.

Police said the man used a screwdriver to break into the condo on I Street on Thursday. Several surveillance cameras caught the man wandering around inside the building and in the garage. He even broke into the room that houses the security cameras and shut them off but police said the cameras had already recorded him for about 40 minutes.

The man then took off with a backpack full of stolen items, including Brian Coughlin’s gym shoes.

“There’s little kids in the neighborhood and there’s a number of these buildings that have similar openings and for him to be able to do that and just enter into any building he wants and have unfettered access is very, very disconcerting,” said Coughlin.

Plates have since been placed on the building’s front doors, where the man had been able to break in. The garage codes were also changed since police said he stole a garage door opener.

The man was last seen wearing a blue New England Patriots cap and a green jacket.

(Copyright (c) 2017 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)